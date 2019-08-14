Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

