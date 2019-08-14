OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 781,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.74. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 983.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. Research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $99,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $744,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 263,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.