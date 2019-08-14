OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on OptiNose and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $19.92.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 81.04% and a negative net margin of 983.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OptiNose by 1,569.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OptiNose by 36.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

