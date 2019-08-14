Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 609,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,193,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 82,549.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.40% of Oragenics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

