Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 508,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 673.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

