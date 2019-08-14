Oshkosh Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

