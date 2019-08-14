Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) received a $10.00 price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $157.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

