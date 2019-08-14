Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Announces Earnings Results

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 100.76% and a net margin of 14.98%.

OTEL traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Otelco has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

In other Otelco news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 144,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,032 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEL. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Otelco by 14.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otelco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otelco by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

