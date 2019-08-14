Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 17.6%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) was down 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.58, approximately 6,944,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 3,368,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $888.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,188,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 374.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 159,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 43.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 260.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 218.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

