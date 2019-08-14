Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $24.97

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $24.97. Overstock.com shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 3,456,478 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $888.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,025.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,555 shares of company stock worth $4,199,823. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 348,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after buying an additional 275,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 222,811 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 374.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 159,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

