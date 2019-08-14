Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Update

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,559,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 4,011,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PGRE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. Paramount Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.05.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $188.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 176,090 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,201,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 392,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.