Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $185.00 million and $196.81 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.01371044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00093911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 196,354,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,511,655 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.