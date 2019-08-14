Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,983. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $272,650.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,889 shares of company stock worth $6,055,553. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

