Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,015,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 821,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Paylocity stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. 475,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paylocity to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total value of $4,582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 868,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,574,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 133,047 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654,996 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

