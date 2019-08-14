Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paypal were worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.29. 207,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,639. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,257,532 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.