PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PBBI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.30. PB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBBI. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 260,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

