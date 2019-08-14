PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) PT Set at $25.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) has been assigned a $25.00 price objective by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

PBFX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. 114,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,080,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 998,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 905,557 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 532,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 145,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 122,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

