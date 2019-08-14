PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to report $689.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $681.79 million and the highest is $696.24 million. PC Connection reported sales of $658.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PC Connection by 61.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 72.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 25,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $970.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

