Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,243,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after buying an additional 1,034,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after buying an additional 997,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after buying an additional 787,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,477,000 after buying an additional 411,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,473,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 46,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,722 shares of company stock worth $4,266,421 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

