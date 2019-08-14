Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,774.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 640,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,916,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 699.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,204,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,991,971 shares of company stock worth $140,642,341. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. 158,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

