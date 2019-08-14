Pendal Group Ltd Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,282 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 250,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,010 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 83,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 852,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,719. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

