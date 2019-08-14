Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $669,398. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

