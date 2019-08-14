Pendal Group Ltd Sells 13,200 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $91.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

