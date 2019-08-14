Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,660 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 234,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

