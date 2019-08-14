Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.16

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 11858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

