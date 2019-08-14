Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 605,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $5,903,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $314,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $395,062.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $116,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

