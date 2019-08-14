Peony (PNY) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market cap of $17,329.00 and $1,177.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 896,974 coins and its circulating supply is 777,141 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.