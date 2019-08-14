PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) & National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NKSH) Head to Head Analysis

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Volatility and Risk

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.31 $3.40 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $50.95 million 4.46 $16.15 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 17.03% N/A N/A National Bankshares 32.78% 9.28% 1.37%

Summary

National Bankshares beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

