Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pershimex Resources Corp (CVE:PRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 38,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Pershimex Resources Company Profile (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

