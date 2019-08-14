Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.Perspecta also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.08-2.18 EPS.

Perspecta stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 485,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,383. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on Perspecta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Perspecta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $300,927 over the last ninety days.

