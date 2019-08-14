Peter E. Gilbert Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BELFB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $29.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bel Fuse by 506.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $116,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

