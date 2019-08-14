PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 2.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.37 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.37 ($0.20), approximately 173,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $80.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

