Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.95. 101,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,416. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

