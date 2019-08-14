Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.79

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as high as $18.06. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 5,130 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 273.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

