Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0305

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $869,552.00 and $8,310.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.01406976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00097917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.