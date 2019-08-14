Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.58.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 1,598.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 52.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Plug Power by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.