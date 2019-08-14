Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Plymouth Ind Re stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.