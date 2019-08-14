Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,375. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.95. 68,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.57. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.