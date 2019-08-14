Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Polar Power stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.26. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

POLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.23% of Polar Power worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

