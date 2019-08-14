Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.21. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$8.32 and a 12 month high of C$15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

