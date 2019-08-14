Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 2.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Markston International LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.22. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

