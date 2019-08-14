PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.07. PPX Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

