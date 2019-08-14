Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,675. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

