Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PINC stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. Premier has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

