Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,134,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,543% from the previous session’s volume of 470,331 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Presidio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Steven J. Lerner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $128,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Presidio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Presidio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Presidio in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Presidio by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

