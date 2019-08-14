Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, Citigroup set a $108.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

