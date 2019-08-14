PrimeStone (PSC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. PrimeStone has a total market capitalization of $23,967.00 and $21.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrimeStone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PrimeStone Profile

PrimeStone (CRYPTO:PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 11,903,295 coins and its circulating supply is 11,892,147 coins. PrimeStone’s official website is primestone.global. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

