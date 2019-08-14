Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,146 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. 1,163,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

