Project Pai (PAI) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $37.30 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.04436157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,614,526,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,272,458 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, LBank, BitForex, Huobi, OOOBTC and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

