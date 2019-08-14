Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 105.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 61.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.